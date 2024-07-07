Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann (formerly Gitbud & Naumann)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (834)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

