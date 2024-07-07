Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 620 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
