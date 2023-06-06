Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Straight Shield (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Straight Shield. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9) No grade (1)