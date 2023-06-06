Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Straight Shield (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Straight Shield

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" Straight Shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" Straight Shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Straight Shield. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
******
