Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Straight Shield (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1586
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Straight Shield. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
