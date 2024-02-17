Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1586
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Nagybanya
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 "Nagybanya" with mark NB. This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Nagybanya Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3104 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Naumann
Date September 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1586 "Nagybanya", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
