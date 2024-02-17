Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Nagybanya
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 "Nagybanya" with mark NB. This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Nagybanya Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3104 $
Price in auction currency 12500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Frühwald - March 18, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Aurea - May 19, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 19, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Naumann - September 11, 2016
Seller Naumann
Date September 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Aurea - May 21, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1586 "Nagybanya", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

