Ducat 1586 NB "Nagybanya" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 "Nagybanya" with mark NB. This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Nagybanya Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 44,000. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (14) VF (25) F (1) No grade (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (3)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (2)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Künker (5)

Leo Hamburger (1)

Marciniak (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (8)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

UBS (2)

Via (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)