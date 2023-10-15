Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Curved Shield (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Curved Shield. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

