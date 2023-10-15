Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Curved Shield (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Curved Shield

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" Curved Shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" Curved Shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Curved Shield. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

