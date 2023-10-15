Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Curved Shield (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Curved Shield
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1586
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 "Riga". Curved Shield. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
