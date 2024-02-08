Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID. Open Crown (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 with mark ID. Open Crown. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

