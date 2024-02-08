Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID. Open Crown (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Open Crown

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID Open Crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID Open Crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 with mark ID. Open Crown. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1586 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

