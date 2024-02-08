Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID. Open Crown (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Open Crown
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1586
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 with mark ID. Open Crown. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1302 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1586 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
