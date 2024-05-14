Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID. Closed Crown (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 with mark ID. Closed Crown. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (26) VF (61) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (2)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (20)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

Stare Monety (8)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (23)

WDA - MiM (10)

Wójcicki (8)