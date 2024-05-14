Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID. Closed Crown (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Closed Crown

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID Closed Crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID Closed Crown - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 with mark ID. Closed Crown. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (20)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (7)
  • Stare Monety (8)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (23)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1586 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1586 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search