Schilling (Szelag) 1586 ID. Closed Crown (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Closed Crown
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1586
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1586 with mark ID. Closed Crown. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
