Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,40 - 2,45 g
  • Diameter 20 - 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

