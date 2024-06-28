Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
