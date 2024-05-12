Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Nagybanya
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1586 "Nagybanya" with mark NB. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Nagybanya Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32448 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 34,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
11027 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10787 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1586 "Nagybanya", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

