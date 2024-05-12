Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1586 NB "Nagybanya" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1586 "Nagybanya" with mark NB. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Nagybanya Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32448 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 34,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
11027 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10787 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
