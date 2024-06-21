Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Ducat 1586 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1586 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1586 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4455 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Naumann - June 4, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - December 3, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
