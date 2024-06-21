Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1586 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (241)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4455 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1586 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
