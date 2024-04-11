Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2471 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
