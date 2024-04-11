3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2471 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

