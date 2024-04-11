Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2471 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1586 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

