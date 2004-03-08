Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1586 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32280 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
144000 $
Price in auction currency 144000 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
37230 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1586 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search