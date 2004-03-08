Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1586 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1586 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1586 "Lithuania" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Muzeum Narodowego w Warszawie

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32280 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland Ducat 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
144000 $
Price in auction currency 144000 USD
Poland Ducat 1586 "Lithuania" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
37230 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1586 "Lithuania" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1586 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

