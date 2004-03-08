Ducat 1586 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 "Lithuania". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32280 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

