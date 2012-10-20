Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1586 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1586 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1586 - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1586
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 . This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 710,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland Ducat 1586 at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1586 at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
227108 $
Price in auction currency 710000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1586 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1586 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1586 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

