Ducat 1586 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1586
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 . This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 710,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.
