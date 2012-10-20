Ducat 1586 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1586 . This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 710,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

