Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1580

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1580 Lithuania
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1580 Lithuania
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1580 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1580 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1580 Danzig
Ducat 1580 Danzig
Average price 5600 $
Sales
0 17

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1580
Reverse Thaler 1580
Thaler 1580 Date on the side of the portrait
Average price 110000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Thaler 1580
Reverse Thaler 1580
Thaler 1580 Date over portrait
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler 1580
Reverse Thaler 1580
Thaler 1580 Date on the side of the portrait
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Thaler 1580
Reverse Thaler 1580
Thaler 1580 Date over portrait
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Thaler 1580
Reverse Thaler 1580
Thaler 1580
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler 1580 Lithuania
Reverse Thaler 1580 Lithuania
Thaler 1580 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Large head Without denomination
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Large head Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Large head
Average price 7100 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Small head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Small head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Small head
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Small head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Small head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Small head Without denomination
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Small head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Small head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Small head Portrait in frame
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Lithuania Denomination above the emblems
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 Lithuania Denomination under the portrait
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 89
Obverse 1 Grosz 1580
Reverse 1 Grosz 1580
1 Grosz 1580
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 1 Grosz 1580 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1580 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1580 Lithuania
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 1 Grosz 1580 Lithuania
Reverse 1 Grosz 1580 Lithuania
1 Grosz 1580 Lithuania Without shields
Average price 8100 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1580
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1580
1/2 Grosz 1580
Average price 9700 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580
Schilling (Szelag) 1580
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580
Schilling (Szelag) 1580 Bathory coat of arms (Teeth)
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580
Schilling (Szelag) 1580 Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish)
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580
Schilling (Szelag) 1580 Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe)
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1580 Danzig
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar 1580 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1580 Danzig
Denar 1580 Danzig
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 34
