Denar 1580 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1580 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1580 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
