Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1580 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1580 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1580 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1580 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (19)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 580 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 980 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Denar 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1580 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
