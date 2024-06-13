Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9732 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3734 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

