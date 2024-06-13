Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,750. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9732 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3734 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search