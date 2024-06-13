3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (11) F (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)