Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date January 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
