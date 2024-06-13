Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without emblems of Poland and Lithuania. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - January 26, 2019
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date January 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

