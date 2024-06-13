Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586". Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe) (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586" Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586" Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 . Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe). This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
715 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

