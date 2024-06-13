Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586". Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe) (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 . Jastrzębiec coat of arms (Horseshoe). This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
715 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
