Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination above the emblems (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Denomination above the emblems

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" Denomination above the emblems - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" Denomination above the emblems - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination above the emblems. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1104 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4318 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1580 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search