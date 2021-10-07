Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination above the emblems (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Denomination above the emblems
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination above the emblems. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4318 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
