3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". Without denomination (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Without denomination
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". Without denomination. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
