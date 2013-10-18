Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". Without denomination (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Without denomination

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" Without denomination - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" Without denomination - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". Without denomination. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3068 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1580 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak)
Search