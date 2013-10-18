3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". Without denomination (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". Without denomination. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 13,500. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition VF (2)