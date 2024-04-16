Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1580 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1580 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1580 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,86 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1580 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8391 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 20, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1580 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search