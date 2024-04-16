Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1580 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1580 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
- DESA (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (10)
- Leo Hamburger (2)
- Marciniak (6)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numimarket (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (6)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8391 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1580 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search