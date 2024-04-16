1 Grosz 1580 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1580 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

