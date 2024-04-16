Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.

Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
3916 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

