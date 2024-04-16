Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
3916 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
