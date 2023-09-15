Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without denomination (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Without denomination
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without denomination. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9866 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1267 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
