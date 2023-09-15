Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without denomination (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Without denomination

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" Without denomination - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" Without denomination - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Auktionshaus H. D. Rauch GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without denomination. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9866 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1267 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

