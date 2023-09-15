3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without denomination (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Large head". Without denomination. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (7) VF (26) F (2) No grade (1) Other filters Coins from collections (5)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)

Felix Schiessinger (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Künker (12)

Leo Hamburger (3)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

WCN (12)