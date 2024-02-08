Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586". Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish) (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 . Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish). This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
