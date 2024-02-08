Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586". Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish) (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 . Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish). This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9) F (1)