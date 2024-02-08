Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586". Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish) (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586" Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586" Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 . Glaubicz coat of arms (Fish). This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1580 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

