Ducat 1580 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1580 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

