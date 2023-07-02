Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1580 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1580 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Seller Naumann
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4094 $
Price in auction currency 3750 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4821 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Lanz München
Date December 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Ducat 1580 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
