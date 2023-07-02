Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1580 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1580 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1580 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Numismatik Lanz München

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1580 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 40,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzing" at auction Naumann - July 2, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4094 $
Price in auction currency 3750 EUR
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4821 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction Naumann - August 4, 2019
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction Spink - March 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction Lanz München - December 7, 2015
Seller Lanz München
Date December 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1580 "Danzig" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

