3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". Portrait in frame (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Portrait in frame
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (2)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
1968 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
4212 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
