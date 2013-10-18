Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". Portrait in frame (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Portrait in frame

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" Portrait in frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" Portrait in frame - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". Portrait in frame. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
1968 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
4212 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

