3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2426 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (17) VF (18) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (6) Other filters Coins from collections (6)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)

CNG (1)

Felix Schiessinger (1)

Heritage (3)

Künker (11)

Leo Hamburger (3)

Marciniak (8)

Niemczyk (2)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

WCN (6)

Westfälische (1)