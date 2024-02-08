Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2426 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6425 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

