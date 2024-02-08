Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2426 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (11)
- Leo Hamburger (3)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- WCN (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6425 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search