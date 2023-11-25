Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania". Without shields (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Without shields
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,81 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania". Without shields. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1377 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2377 $
Price in auction currency 11250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
