1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania". Without shields (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania". Without shields. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

