Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania". Without shields (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Without shields

Obverse 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" Without shields - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" Without shields - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,81 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania". Without shields. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1377 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2377 $
Price in auction currency 11250 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

