1/2 Grosz 1580 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1580 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5817 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Сondition AU (1)