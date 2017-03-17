Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1580 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1580 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5817 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1580 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search