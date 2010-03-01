Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1580. Date on the side of the portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Date on the side of the portrait

Obverse Thaler 1580 Date on the side of the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Thaler 1580 Date on the side of the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1580 . Date on the side of the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 865 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Poland Thaler 1580 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
64185 $
Price in auction currency 55000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
64218 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1580 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

