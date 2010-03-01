Thaler 1580. Date on the side of the portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1580 . Date on the side of the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 865 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition XF (3) VF (8) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) VF30 (2) Service NGC (4) Other filters Coins from collections (3)