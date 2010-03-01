Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1580. Date on the side of the portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Date on the side of the portrait
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1580 . Date on the side of the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 865 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
64185 $
Price in auction currency 55000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
64218 $
Price in auction currency 250000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
