1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2571 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2121 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
