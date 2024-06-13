1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1580 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2571 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

