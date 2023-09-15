Thaler 1580. Date on the side of the portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1580 . Date on the side of the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 560,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

