Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1580. Date on the side of the portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Date on the side of the portrait

Obverse Thaler 1580 Date on the side of the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Thaler 1580 Date on the side of the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1580 . Date on the side of the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 560,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
128490 $
Price in auction currency 560000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
92435 $
Price in auction currency 80000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1580 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1580 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search