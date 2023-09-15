Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1580. Date on the side of the portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Date on the side of the portrait
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1580 . Date on the side of the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 560,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
128490 $
Price in auction currency 560000 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
92435 $
Price in auction currency 80000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Thaler 1580 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
