Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586". Bathory coat of arms (Teeth) (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 . Bathory coat of arms (Teeth). This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)