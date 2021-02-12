Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586". Bathory coat of arms (Teeth) (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Bathory coat of arms (Teeth)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 . Bathory coat of arms (Teeth). This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
