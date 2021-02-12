Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586". Bathory coat of arms (Teeth) (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Bathory coat of arms (Teeth)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586" Bathory coat of arms (Teeth) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1580 "Type 1580-1586" Bathory coat of arms (Teeth) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 . Bathory coat of arms (Teeth). This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1580 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1580 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1580 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search