Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination under the portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Denomination under the portrait

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" Denomination under the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" Denomination under the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,750. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • GGN (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

