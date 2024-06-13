Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination under the portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Denomination under the portrait
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,750. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
898 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
