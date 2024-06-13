3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination under the portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1580 "Lithuania". Denomination under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1114 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,750. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

