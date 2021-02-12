Schilling (Szelag) 1580 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) F (2)