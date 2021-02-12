Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1580 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1580 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1090 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
