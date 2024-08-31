Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1580. Date over portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Variety: Date over portrait
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1580
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1580 . Date over portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place July 28, 1990.
