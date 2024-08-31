Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1580. Date over portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Variety: Date over portrait

Obverse Thaler 1580 Date over portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Thaler 1580 Date over portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1580
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1580 . Date over portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place July 28, 1990.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • GGN (1)
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction GGN - July 28, 1990
Seller GGN
Date July 28, 1990
Condition XF
Selling price
9000 zł
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1580 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1580 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

