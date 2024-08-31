Thaler 1580. Date over portrait (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1580 . Date over portrait. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place July 28, 1990.

