Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1579 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1579 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1579 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1579
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1579 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1579 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

