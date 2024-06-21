Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1579 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (182)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1579 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (8)
- Heritage (1)
- Janas (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (19)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (24)
- Numedux (5)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stare Monety (9)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WCN (48)
- WDA - MiM (13)
- Wójcicki (12)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1579 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search