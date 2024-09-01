Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1579

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1579 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1579 Danzig
Ducat 1579 Danzig
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins (Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 Danzig
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 Large head
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 1 Grosz 1579
Reverse 1 Grosz 1579
1 Grosz 1579
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse 1 Grosz 1579 Danzig
Reverse 1 Grosz 1579 Danzig
1 Grosz 1579 Danzig
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 331
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1579
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1579
1/2 Grosz 1579
Average price 9000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1579
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1579
Schilling (Szelag) 1579
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1579 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1579 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1579 Danzig
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 182
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Denar 1579 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1579 Danzig
Denar 1579 Danzig
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 19

Silver coins (Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1579 HR
Reverse 1 Grosz 1579 HR
1 Grosz 1579 HR
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 5
