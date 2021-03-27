Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2420 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
659 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
