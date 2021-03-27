Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,42 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1579
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2420 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
659 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search