1 Grosz 1579 HR (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1579 with mark HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6160 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

