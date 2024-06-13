Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1579 HR (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1579 HR - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1579 HR - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1579
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1579 with mark HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6160 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Poland 1 Grosz 1579 HR at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 HR at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3618 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 HR at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 HR at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
3610 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 HR at auction Rauch - April 24, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 HR at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 HR at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

