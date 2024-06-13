Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1579 HR (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1579
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1579 with mark HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6160 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3618 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
3610 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
