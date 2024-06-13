Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1579 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1579 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1579 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Numismatik Lanz München

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,86 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1579
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1579 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (10)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (18)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1497 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 7400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Rauch - June 11, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1579 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1579 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search