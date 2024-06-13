Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1579 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1579 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1497 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 7400 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
