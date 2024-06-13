1 Grosz 1579 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1579 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 29,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (15) VF (49) F (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (12)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (10)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rauch (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Tempus (2)

WCN (18)

WDA - MiM (6)