Schilling (Szelag) 1579 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1579 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3048 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition VF (2)