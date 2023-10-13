Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1579 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1579 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3048 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
