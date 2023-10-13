Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1579 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1579 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1579 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1579
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1579 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3048 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 19,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1579 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1579 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4410 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1579 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1579 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search