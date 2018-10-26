Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1579 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,57 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1579
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1579 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 66,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
17427 $
Price in auction currency 66000 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
4738 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
