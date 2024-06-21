Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1579
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 39,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9653 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1579 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search