3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,6 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1579
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1579 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 39,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9653 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
