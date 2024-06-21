Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1579
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
577 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

