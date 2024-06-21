Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1579
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Bereska (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Höhn (2)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (19)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (32)
- Monety i Medale (2)
- Niemczyk (35)
- Numedux (9)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (6)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (77)
- WDA - MiM (32)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wójcicki (18)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
577 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1579 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search