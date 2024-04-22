Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1579 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1579
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1579 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
495 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
