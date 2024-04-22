Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1579 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Denar 1579 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Denar 1579 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1579
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1579 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland Denar 1579 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
495 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1579 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1579 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1579 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1579 "Danzig" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1579 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1579 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1579 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1579 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1579 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
