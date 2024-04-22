Denar 1579 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1579 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (7) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)