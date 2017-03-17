1/2 Grosz 1579 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1579 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

