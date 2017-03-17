Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1579 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1579 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1579 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,93 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1579
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1579 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Poland 1/2 Grosz 1579 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
4304 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1579 at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
13798 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1579 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

