1/2 Grosz 1579 (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1579 . This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 43,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
4304 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
13798 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1579 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
