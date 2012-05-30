Ducat 1587 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1587 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 49,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

