Ducat 1587 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1587 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 49,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
13063 $
Price in auction currency 49000 PLN
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
10948 $
Price in auction currency 8800 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1587 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
