Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1587 "Danzig" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Ducat 1587 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Ducat 1587 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Muzeum Narodowego w Warszawie

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,57 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1587
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1587 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 49,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ducat 1587 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Ducat 1587 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
13063 $
Price in auction currency 49000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1587 "Danzig" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 30, 2012
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 30, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
10948 $
Price in auction currency 8800 EUR
Poland Ducat 1587 "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1587 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1587 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search