3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
