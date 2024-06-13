3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Riga" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

