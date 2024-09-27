Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1584

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1584 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1584 Danzig
Ducat 1584 Danzig
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Ducat 1584 Riga
Reverse Ducat 1584 Riga
Ducat 1584 Riga
Average price 180000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
1/2 Thaler no date (1578-1586)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 Large head
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 Large head
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 Large head
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 Riga
Average price 95 $
Sales
1 105
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584 Lithuania
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 189
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1584
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1 Grosz 1584 Riga
Reverse 1 Grosz 1584 Riga
1 Grosz 1584 Riga
Average price 780 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Grosz 1584 Malbork
Reverse 1 Grosz 1584 Malbork
1 Grosz 1584 Malbork
Average price 26000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID
Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1584 Danzig
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1578-1586) Riga
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1584 Riga
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584
Schilling (Szelag) 1584
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 83
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 Malbork
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 Malbork
Schilling (Szelag) 1584 Malbork
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Denar 1584 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1584 Danzig
Denar 1584 Danzig
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 8
