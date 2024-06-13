Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID "Type 1580-1586" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,12 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stephen Bathory
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1584
- Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
