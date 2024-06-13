Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID "Type 1580-1586" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID "Type 1580-1586" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID "Type 1580-1586" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stephen Bathory

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,12 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stephen Bathory
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1584
  • Ruler Stephen Bathory (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (15)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1584 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stephen Bathory Coins of Poland in 1584 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search