Schilling (Szelag) 1584 ID "Type 1580-1586" (Poland, Stephen Bathory)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1584 with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Stephen Bathory struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.

Сondition XF (16) VF (30) F (1) No grade (2)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

GGN (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (15)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (5)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (7)